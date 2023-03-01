The Golden State Warriors seem to be peaking at the right time, and that's terrible news for the rest of the league, says Klay Thompson.

For years, the Golden State Warriors have been the standard for what a successful NBA team looks like. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Steve Kerr have the ultimate bragging rights over everybody else in the league.

But all good things come to an end eventually, and some believe that we've reached this point for the Dubs' dynasty. They're aging and have struggled to stay healthy this season, and it's shown in the standings.

However, there are still 20 games left in the regular season, and they might as well be peaking at the right time. That's why Klay Thompson still feels like they can beat any other team in a seven-game series if they're healthy.

Klay Thompson Says No One Wants To Face A Healthy Warriors Team

"I feel it, yeah," Thompson said after their win over the Blazers. "We all feel it. With 20 games left, it's such a golden opportunity for us to increase our seeding. Just get in a great rhythm and guys are getting such great experience right now; it's going to pay off huge come playoff time. And I promise you this, when we're healthy, no one wants to see us in the postseason.

"I promise you that," Klay added. "We expect to win a championship while we are here. Everything else is falling short and that's a privileged position to be in. Not many franchises can wholeheartedly say that."

Help Is On The Way, Claims Steve Kerr

Coach Kerr seems to agree with Thompson's words. More than that, he stated that the Dubs are coming together to hold down the fort, which is only going to make them better once their injured stars are back on the court:

“I think we can feel the finish line," Kerr said. "We know Steph’s gonna be back before too long, hopefully Wiggs [Andrew Wiggins], hopefully Gary [Payton II]. So we got reinforcements coming, and in the meantime, these guys are doing a hell of a job. It feels like there’s some grit and some toughness, and the guys are really coming together. It’s fun to watch.”

There's still plenty of work to do, and the Warriors will face an uphill run in the playoffs if they don't finish with a top-four record. But they'll continue to be the team to beat in the NBA until proven otherwise.