In the light of the recent events, Anthony Davis has made huge improvements on his leadership skills. This has not been in vain, as one his Los Angeles Lakers' teammate Patrick Beverley has openly talked about it.

The Los Angeles Lakers have lifted their hopes up to their journey for a spot in the 2022-2023 NBA Season Playoffs since their most recent 8-2 winning record. In fact, Anthony Davis has been key for the most part in those wins, not only by pulling up points and rebounds, but proving to everyone he's got the skills to lead one of the most demading franchises in the NBA.

With 49.5 points in average in the last two games in a 70% Field Goald made, as well as 13.5 rebounds and 3 blocks in average, Anthony Davis has been one of the most dominant players in the current season of the NBA. In fact, as many rankings have placed him under the top 5 of the Most Valuable Player award and the Defensive Player of Year award candidates.

As Davis mentioned earlier in the season, his mission was to play the 82-game schedule while making sure the Lakers were making it through the NBA Playoffs. Maybe the first mission failed, but as the schedule progresses, there are good chances the 17-time NBA Champions will return to the postseason.

NBA News: Patrick Beverley makes bold statement about Anthony Davis' dominance

In the lastest episode of The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, the 34-year-old Patrick Beverley opened up about the recent Anthony Davis' performances with the Los Angeles Lakers. Rone started with a comment about their 8-2 record in the last 10 games, "a lot of people were running their mouths before all this happened"

"Obviously Jason Tatum is playing his a** off, but next line has to be Anthony Davis. You're talking about Kareem (Abdul Jabbar) and Wilt (Chamberlain), Shaq (O'Neal), some of the most dominant centers that ever played the game. He (Anthony Davis) is up with there, now." Beverley said to his co-host in the podcast.

As Beverley added, he thinks focus, being locked in, having fun, bein agressive but not fortunate have been key skills for Davis to pull up historic numbers as Rone said. And Beverley complemented with his type of teammate he is with him, "I am giving them everything. Here you have 55, you should have 60. Yeah, here you have 40, you should have 50." he finished