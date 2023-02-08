The chosen one, the man in the arena, the King. LeBron James holds multiple Guinness World Records, find out everything there is to know about them here.

LeBron James was the most hyped athlete in the history of high school sports. It was pretty clear that he was ready to take the NBA by storm during his senior year at St. Vincent-St. Mary high, thus becoming a lock to be the 1st overall pick of the 2003 NBA Draft.

Needless to say, The King has lived up to the expectations and more, becoming one of the greatest basketball players of all time and creating a legacy that transcends sports thanks to his philanthropic work as well.

James has become a marquee athlete for Nike, the NBA, and even the whole nation. On February 7, 2023, he became the all-time NBA top scorer, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record (38,387 PTS).

But if that wasn't enough, LeBron has written his name in history and records books even outside basketball. In fact, he's the proud owner of8 Guinness World Records,and today, we're going to let you know everything there is to know about them.

8. Youngest Player To Win An NBA All-Star MVP

LeBron James was born to be an All-Star. He's not only a fan favorite but also one of the best players in the league and it's been like that since day one. But among all his great performances in the All-Star Game, the one from 2006 stands out the most.

James scored 29 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 three-pointers, and 2 steals to lead the Eastern Conference over the Western Conference 122-20. He became the league's youngest All-Star MVP at 21 years, 55 days. He has won the award two more times.

7. Most times consecutively selected for NBA All-Star Games

Even though LeBron James doesn't hold the record for most All-Star Game selections (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 19), he's the player that has been selected most years in a row with 16, dating back to his sophomore year.

James has never missed an All-Star Game since his first selection in 2005. He's represented the Cleveland Cavaliers 10 times, the Miami Heat 4 times, and the Los Angeles Lakers twice. He'll top Kareem's record as well, though.

6. Most NBA All-Star Games

It's not usual to see second-year players start in the All-Star Game but then again, LeBron James isn't like most players. So, he's been a starter since the very first year he made it to the big game.

James then holds the record with 16 All-Star Game starts, a record that's going to keep on for as long as he continues to play in the NBA, as there's no way he won't be among the top-5 most voted players year after year.

5. Most points in NBA All-Star games

Obviously, when you've been to that many All-Star Games, have started every single one of them, and own 3 All-Star MVP trophies, that means you've scored a lot of points on those kinds of games.

Well, LeBron James sits at the top of the all-time All-Star Game's scoring list with 385 points, which would be good for an average of 24.06 points per game. He leads that list by almost 100 points and counting.

4. First player to record a triple-double against every NBA team

LeBron James has always been known for being a great all-around player. He doesn't settle for scoring as he also dominates both sides of the glass and is a willing playmaker and facilitator thanks to his top-notch court vision and basketball IQ.

Thus, James has recorded at least one triple-double against every single team in the league. He achieved this milestone on November 19, 2019; when he piled up 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

3. Highest annual earnings for a basketball player

LeBron James has amassed estimated earnings of $272,674,622 throughout his NBA career. He made $35,654,150 this season with the Los Angeles Lakers but his bigger paycheck came from his endorsements.

Nike, Coca-Cola, Kia Motors, Dunkin' Donuts, State Farm, Verizon, and Intel are just some of his sponsors and he also gets a lot of revenue from his companies and investments. Thus, he became the highest-annual earner in basketball history by making $85.5 m between 1 July 2017 and 1 July 2018, according to Forbes.

2. Youngest Player To Score 1,000; 5,000; 10,000; 15,000; 20,000; 25,000; And 30,000 Points

LeBron made it to the league at the tender age points and he's never averaged fewer than 20.9 points per game (during his rookie season). 17 years later, he holds a career average of 27.1 points per game.

That level of consistency granted him the honor of being the younger player to ever score 1,000; 5,000; 10,000; 15,000; 20,000; 25,000; and 30,000 points, which are all Guinness World Records on their own.

1. First player to lead all five statistical categories in an NBA Finals series

But even among all the impressive things James has accomplished throughout his career, none of them is as impressive as what he did during the 2015-16 NBA Finals. He scored 208 points with 79 rebounds, 62 assists, 18 steals, and 16 blocks.

That meant James led both teams in all five major statistical categories in an NBA Finals series. The Cleveland Cavaliers made the most of it by becoming the first team to ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals and beat the 73-9 Golden State Warriors. Simply legendary.