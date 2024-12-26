Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards names the greatest point guard in NBA history

On Christmas Day, fans were treated to a series of thrilling games, and one of the standout matchups was the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ 105-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Anthony Edwards played a pivotal role in his team’s win with an impressive performance. After the game, he took a moment to highlight a rival player, naming him one of NBA‘s best players ever.

“Kyrie, to me, is the greatest point guard,” Edwards said of Irving during an interview with ESPN shortly after the game. “He knows he’s my favorite point guard of all time,” he added, clearly expressing his admiration for the 32-year-old star.

Irving’s performance on Christmas Day certainly earned Edwards’ praise. He scored 39 points in 37 minutes of play, keeping the Mavericks competitive despite Luka Doncic’s early exit due to a calf injury in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I love battling him, the isos and matchups,” Edwards said of Irving, emphasizing the 32-year-old guard’s talent and impact on the game. “Every time he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. We had a couple of big stops down the stretch and got some baskets, which helped us,” he added.

Kyrie Irving looks on during a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers

Advertisement

Irving’s reaction

After hearing Edwards’ praise, Kyrie Irving responded with gratitude during the post-game press conference following Dallas’ loss to Minnesota. “It’s inspiring, man. The next generation, they’re a little different, but I have to give them credit, they challenge us to get better,” he said.

Advertisement

“They challenge us to be the heroes they saw growing up, even when you play against them. They get into your body, but they also see you being special. I have a few relationships like that in the league,” Irving later added.

Advertisement

Kyrie’s competitive spirit

Irving also shared his thoughts on balancing respect for his colleagues with fierce competition on the court. “There was an interview with Bron (James), Steph (Curry), and KD (Durant) where you can hear that the admiration can’t necessarily be there, but underneath that, we all respect each other and we have to toe the line,” Irving explained.

see also Curry, Kyrie Irving share a unique skill that sets them apart in NBA history, says Magic legend

“But I’m trying to win, man. I know those guys are equals, and we talk like that because we’re media trained, but on the court, we’re trying to rip each other’s hearts out, especially the big guys,” Kyrie added.

Advertisement