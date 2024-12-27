MLB Rumors: Mets could retain Pete Alonso on a team-friendly deal as other options fade

Pete Alonso‘s free agency has left New York Mets fans on tenterhooks. Following the monumental acquisition of Juan Soto, the looming question is: Will the powerful first baseman continue to don the Mets’ iconic orange and blue in the MLB?

While formal negotiations have yet to be made public, many experts and analysts are predicting a favorable outcome for the Mets. Newsday‘s Laura Albanese suggests that both Pete Alonso and the Mets are likely to reach a deal, ensuring the continuity of one of the team’s most valuable players.

“The other remaining first-base options aren’t particularly appealing, unless the Mets decide to pursue third baseman Alex Bregman and shift Mark Vientos to first,” Albanese wrote. “Sometimes, though, the simplest solution is the best one, and it’s entirely possible that Steve Cohen and company are waiting it out to negotiate a more team-friendly deal.”

A Shrinking Market in MLB

The reason behind this prediction lies in the dynamics of the free agent market. With most teams already having addressed their first-base needs, the pool of viable options for Alonso has significantly shrunk. As the offseason draws to a close, the pressure on the slugger to accept a more favorable deal for the Mets only intensifies.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso 20 prepares during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in Flushing, N.Y. IMAGO / NurPhoto.

Despite a slight dip in his offensive production last season, Alonso remains one of the most feared power hitters in the league. His ability to hit home runs and drive in runs consistently makes him an invaluable asset for any team.

Mets and Alonso: A Marriage of Convenience

Retaining Alonso is a strategic decision for the Mets. His presence in the lineup provides not just power, but also leadership and a strong connection with the fanbase. A long-term deal, though potentially at a lower cost, would allow the Mets to lock in one of the cornerstones of their future and maintain stability in the heart of their offense.

While no official agreement has been reached yet, all signs point to Pete Alonso and the Mets finding common ground. The shrinking MLB market, combined with Alonso’s undeniable value to the team, makes it increasingly likely that the two sides will come to terms soon.