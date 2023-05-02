A must-watch series will start between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry vs LeBron James is a perfect matchup, but the King is the player who could break a stunning NBA record.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs gave some big upsets with lower seeded teams advancing to the semifinals. For the neutral basketball fans that was probably great since the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the Golden State Warriors beggining on Tuesday night.

LeBron James was very euphoric on social media after they defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 4-2. Closing the series earlier than their opponent could be a huge advantage in terms of rest, although the Warriors come from a game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings on the road that has them with a high level of confidence.

It’s not going to be easy to stop them especially considering how unstoppable Steph Curry was in his historical 50-point performance. This should be a fun series for everybody, and something else at stake is another NBA record that could be broken.

LeBron James might break another all-time NBA record

Los Angeles had a very poor first half of the season, but they turned things around in time. Trading Russell Westbrook away was the move that gave them more flexibility sign valuable pieces. The Lakers now look like title contenders, although LeBron has always been consistent.

James achieved a huge milestone in the season as the highest scoring player in NBA history. He holds multiple marks that will be hard to top in plenty of categories. On this occasion he will be after a postseason record in the series against Golden State.

LeBron can become the player with the most series won in the NBA Playoffs. He is currently tied with a former Laker like Derek Fisher at 40. The King reached the spot eliminating the Grizzlies, but he could be extending the argument to call him the GOAT if they move on to the Western Conference final.

Players with the most NBA Playoffs series wins

T1 - LeBron James - 40

T1 - Derek Fisher - 40

3 - Robert Horry - 39

4 - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 37

5 - Tim Duncan - 35

T6 - Kobe Bryant - 33

T6 - Scottie Pippen - 33

T8 - Magic Johnson - 32

T8 - Shaquille O'Neal - 32

T10 - Michael Jordan - 30

T10 - Tony Parker - 30