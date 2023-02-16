What was once a close relationship between LeBron James and Anthony Davis has become rather distant, according to Colin Cowherd.

The Los Angeles Lakers cannot win a basketball game without LeBron James. Of course, winning without your best player is tough, but we're talking about a 38-year-old guy who shouldn't have to be held to that standard.

The Lakers hoped Anthony Davis would step up and carry LeBron's torch. James let everybody know this was supposed to be Davis' team, yet his constant injuries and inconsistency have prevented that from happening.

Davis hasn't been held accountable for all the time he's missed, and James has had to step up because of that. And according to Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd, that has fractured their relationship as of late.

NBA Rumors: LeBron James And His Camp Are Frustrated With Anthony Davis

“LeBron and his camp have been frustrated by how many minutes he has to play,” Cowherd said on his show. “They can’t depend on Anthony Davis. They are also mad that Darvin Ham is not keeping the pressure on Anthony Davis."

"I talked to an NBA source who I’ve known for a long time, he said the Dallas Mavericks and Anthony Davis, keep your eye on it. Anthony Davis is pouting, LeBron’s holding him accountable, LeBron’s not happy with him, AD’s gone into a funk, it’s not a coincidence," Cowherd added.

James is once again playing heavy minutes and posting MVP-caliber numbers night in and night out. Davis has been inconsistent, and his body language makes people think that he's already quitted on this team.

The Lakers simply cannot trust Davis to stay on the floor; that's just a fact. And they shouldn't have to rely on a guy in his 20th season to win, but that's just the way it's been thus far. So, don't be shocked if they revisit Davis' trade value in the summer if things go south this season.