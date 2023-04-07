Even though they've been a borderline-playoff team for most of the NBA season, LeBron James still thinks there's just one thing that could hold them back in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been through a bit of a roller coaster this season. They started the year 2-10, and it didn't seem like they were good enough to make the playoffs. But now that they're almost in, anything can happen with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor.

Some analysts believe the Lakers are the ultimate dark horse. The team has been much better since the NBA trade deadline, and they have the personnel and the talent to go deep into the playoffs.

Nonetheless, James doesn't want to get ahead of himself, as he knows there's still plenty of work to be done. That's why he claims that the only thing that could hold them back this season is their health — or lack thereof.

LeBron James Claims Health Is The Only Thing Holding The Lakers Back

“For us, it’s just health,” James told The Athletic's Jovan Buha. “It’s always about health. That’s been, over the last couple of years, that’s been our Achilles’ heel. If we can maintain our health over the next couple of games and then going into the playoffs, or wherever we’re at, then we’ll be fine.”

James Doesn't Care Who The Lakers Face In The Playoffs

The Lakers still don't know who they'll face in the first round, or even if they'll have to go through the Play-in Tournament first. However, LeBron seems unbothered by that situation right now:

“It is what it is,” James said after their loss to the Clippers. “Wherever we end up, that’s where we end up. It’s been like four or five seasons in one for us. We don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘This is what we need to do. This is where we’re gonna be.’ We need to still continue to play good basketball. We’ll see. Wherever we fall, we’ll be ready to go.”

Darvin Ham and the Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to make some history this season. It won't be easy at all, but that would only make this hypothetical deep postseason run all the more epic.