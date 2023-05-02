With the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors set to meet in the playoffs again, we break down the greatest rivalry in the modern NBA: LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry.

The NBA could have never dreamt of a better scenario. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors will square off in a best-of-seven series for a spot in the Western Conference Finals.

This means that we'll get to witness two of the greatest, most dominant, and most influential players in the history of this game going toe-to-toe for another shot at the ultimate glory. It doesn't get any better than that.

So, with two of the winningest franchises in the history of the league set to meet in the playoffs again, we break down the greatest rivalry in the modern NBA: LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry. Who's got the edge?

LeBron James vs Stephen Curry: Who has won more games?

Stephen Curry and LeBron James have met a grand total 43 times, 20 in the regular season, 22 in the playoffs, and 1 in the Play-in tournament. Curry has beaten James 25 times (10 in the regular season, 15 in the playoffs), but James beat him in the Play-in tournament.

LeBron James vs Stephen Curry: Who has the better averages?

In their head-to-head meetings, LeBron James has had the better numbers. He averages 33.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game on 48.1/34.9/71.9 shooting splits.

Steph, on the other hand, has still been quite good, averaging 25.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 42.2% from the floor, 39.7 from beyond the arc, and 91.6from the charity stripe.

How many times have LeBron James and Stephen Curry met in the playoffs?

As you may know by now, Steph Curry has bragging rights over LeBron James. They've met in four series thus far, all between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, and all in the NBA Finals.

Curry has beat him three times in the biggest stage. However, James got the best of them in 2015-16, with his Cavs becoming the only team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to spoil the Warriors' record-breaking season.