NHL News: Patrick Kane’s Red Wings lose key player for the rest of the season

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to extend their winning streak and get back on track to qualify for the next postseason in the 2024-25 NHL season. With Patrick Kane as the main star, the team had to face the bad news of losing a key player for the rest of the current season.

The Red Wings are 30-22-6 on the current campaign and currently occupy the first wild card spot for the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Playoffs. The situation is not a comfortable one due to the fact that it is a big challenge to improve over the rest of the season. Kane, as the star of the team, will have a lot of work to do on the offensive side.

Despite occasional bumps in the road, Detroit maintains a budding winning streak after defeating the Minnesota Wild. However, the spotlight is on a major absence on the Red Wings’ offensive strength.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kane’s teammate set to miss rest of season

Kane’s teammate who will miss the remainder of the season is none other than forward Andrew Copp, who underwent surgery to repair his left pectoral tendon. The injury occurred during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, February 22. His recovery is expected to take 4-6 months.

Andrew Copp of the Detroit Red Wings

Advertisement

Copp’s performance for the 2024-25 NHL season

Copp had 23 points on 10 goals and 13 assists in 56 games this season in his third season with the Red Wings. The 30-year-old player faces a lengthy recovery at an important time in his career. Two years after his record-setting season, the forward will have to wait a long time before returning to the ice.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Kane's net worth: How rich is the right winger of the Detroit Red Wings?

Who will replace Copp on the Red Wings?

In response to Copp’s serious absence for the remainder of the season, the Red Wings have made the decision to place the 30-year-old forward on injured reserve and recall center Sheldon Dries from their AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.