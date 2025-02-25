Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk makes big admission on his health after 4 Nations with Team USA

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk grabbed nationwide spotlight after his stellar performance with Team USA during the NHL‘s 4 Nations Face-Off. Though Tkachuk and his teammates fell just short of their goal, the 27-year-old was invited to Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, where he discussed the recent events and made a bold confession about his injury status.

Tkachuk put on a clinic throughout the best-on-best tournament, registering 2 goals and 1 assist in 3 games. Tkachuk sustained an injury during the Round Robin matchup with Team Canada, when he didn’t record a single shift in the closing minutes of the third period.

After being sidelined as a precaution during Team USA’s duel with Team Sweden, Matthew’s injury was reaggravated in the Championship Game against the Canadians, forcing him to stay on the bench during the third period and sudden death overtime. His status is still unclear, casting doubt over the Panthers as they gear up for a nerve-wracking regular season ending.

Despite the disappointing ending to the international competition, Tkachuk made something clear about his health and mindset after representing the USA in front of the hockey universe.

Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers speaks to the media during Media Day prior to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 07, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.

“Feeling better, just recovering right now,” Tkachuk stated on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “But the last two weeks, representing my country, was something that I’ll never forget.“

Tkachuk’s promise

The Americans fell just short of the end goal, at the gates of the national team’s first major championship since 1996, when the Stars and Stripes crowned themselves in the World Cup of Hockey.

However, the roster is still optimistic and confident about the future, setting their sights on the upcoming Winter Olympics in February 2026 in Milano.

Brady Tkachuk of Team United States celebrates with Matthew Tkachuk #19 after scoring a goal against Jordan Binnington of Team Canada during the first period in the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game.

“I truly believe in our team, and we got so close with this tournament and looking at next year as being a chance at redemption,” Tkachuk firmly said, via Sportsnet. “But I truly believe in our chances and, like I said, wearing the USA crest, there’s nothing like it and we have so much pride in it. We’ll be ready to go.”