Video: Lionel Messi scores stunning goal for Inter Miami vs Sporting KC in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City are facing off Tuesday night at Chase Stadium, each striving for a place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16. The Herons lead 3-0 following their victory in the first leg, and Lionel Messi scored the opening goal with a clinical left-footed strike.

The primary goal for Javier Mascherano’s team in 2025 is to progress to the next phase of the prestigious continental tournament. With the invaluable contributions of Messi, that target is within reach. The Argentine forward netted the winning goal last week in Kansas City and once again found the back of the net in this crucial encounter.

Although Sporting Kansas City initially controlled possession and looked to assert territorial dominance, Inter Miami responded with lethal efficiency. Just 19 minutes into the match, Leo initiated an attack with a precise, penetrating pass to Luis Suarez. The striker, taking a moment to wait for Messi’s run into the final third, then played the ball into his path. The Argentine star controlled it expertly with his chest before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite facing a two-goal deficit in the series, Sporting Kansas City remained undeterred and quickly regained control of the match following Messi’s opener. The visitors came close to leveling the score when Dejan Joveljic received the ball inside the penalty area, evaded goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, and slotted it home. However, the goal was ruled out for offside, a decision that was later confirmed by VAR.

Advertisement

Inter Miami increase the lead

Although they did not dominate possession or territorial play, Inter Miami demonstrated remarkable efficiency in the closing minutes of the first half. In the 46th minute, Tadeo Allende found the back of the net, finishing off a well-weighted cross from Jordi Alba. Moments later, Luis Suarez capitalized on defensive errors by Sporting Kansas City, extending the lead to 3-0.

Advertisement

The opponent in the next phase of the CONCACAF Champions Cup

The winner of the first-round matchup between Inter Miami CF and Sporting Kansas City will face a significantly different challenge in the next phase of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Instead of another Major League Soccer side, they will meet Cavalier FC from Jamaica in the Round of 16.