Lakers’ LeBron James slammed by Miami Heat legend Tim Hardaway for lacking key virtue

Even a player as accomplished as LeBron James is not immune to criticism. Despite over 20 years in the NBA’s elite, from his early days with the Cleveland Cavaliers to his current tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers, the 40-year-old forward recently found himself the target of pointed remarks from Tim Hardaway, a legend of the Miami Heat.

During an appearance on the Gil’s Arena Show, Hardaway was asked about potential playoff matchups, and his response surprised many. “I’m taking Oklahoma City over the Lakers,” he said, sparking surprise among those present. One of them even pointed out: “Luka (Doncic) beat them by himself last year,” referring to the Western Conference semifinal matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Thunder.

Tim, not missing a beat, responded: “Is there some other guys on the Dallas team that play defense?” He continued: “That’s how they won, they stopped Oklahoma City from making shots. Luka can’t stop anyone from making shots. Now, you’ve got a team that can stop you from making shots, and you’ve got that one guy who can make shots, like Luka, like Kobe (Bryant), like Michael (Jordan)…”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But then, Hardaway unexpectedly turned his criticism toward LeBron James: “You see how I didn’t name LeBron? Because he can’t do it.” He went on to name other players he believes are more reliable in clutch situations: “Like Kyrie Irving, like Steph (Curry).”

Tim Hardaway #10 of the Miami Heat looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Hardaway’s harsh words for LeBron James

When asked to elaborate on his critical remarks about LeBron, Tim Hardaway didn’t hold back. “I’m just telling the truth. When I need a basket, I can’t go to you,” he stated, referencing James’ performance in high-pressure moments. “He can’t go to himself. Who did he go to, for game? Kyrie Irving.”

Advertisement

see also Celtics legend Ray Allen exposes a weakness in Michael Jordan’s game where LeBron James excels

This comment referenced the 2016 NBA Finals, when the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in seven games to win their first championship. In Game 7, it was Kyrie Irving, not LeBron James, who hit the game-winning three-pointer, a moment that has often been cited by critics who argue that James lacks the ability to take over in decisive situations.

Advertisement

LeBron James faces new challenges ahead

While LeBron James’ illustrious career is firmly established, criticisms like those from Tim Hardaway may continue unless the forward proves himself in a new challenge with the Los Angeles Lakers. The team underwent significant changes before the trade deadline, which reshaped their roster. James’ experience and talent could prove crucial as the Lakers look to make a deep playoff run.

With Luka Doncic beginning to find his rhythm in Los Angeles, LeBron now has an ideal partner on the court. Should the two form a successful on-court partnership, LeBron may have the opportunity to silence his critics and lead the Lakers to glory once again.

Advertisement