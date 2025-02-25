The future of Aaron Rodgers is highly uncertain. The quarterback is searching for a new team after his departure from the New York Jets, and he may have already chosen his and Davante Adams’ next destination for the 2025 season.

The Jets will have a new quarterback in 2025. The AFC East club has decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers, as the veteran signal-caller is set to become a free agent in the coming days.

Rodgers is now looking for his next opportunity, and it seems the Super Bowl XLV champion has a specific team in mind. Reports suggest he also wants Davante Adams to join him in this new chapter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Aaron Rodgers may have selected his and Davante Adams’ next team

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets was far from remarkable. His highly anticipated first season ended abruptly due to a torn Achilles just three snaps into the opener, sidelining him for the entire 2023 campaign.

see also NFL News: Jets GM Darren Mougey makes big admission about Aaron Rodgers exit

In 2024, Rodgers returned with high expectations. The Jets even acquired Davante Adams to help rekindle their Green Bay magic, but the quarterback-wide receiver duo failed to deliver success for the franchise.

Advertisement

Just days ago, the Jets informed Rodgers that he would not be part of their future plans. With his departure now official, the four-time MVP has reportedly identified his preferred landing spot.

Advertisement

According to Pat Leonard, Rodgers is eyeing the Los Angeles Rams as his top destination. However, his potential move depends on the future of Matthew Stafford and whether the Rams are willing to move on from their current quarterback this offseason.

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers #8 and Davante Adams #17 of the New York Jets leave the field after beating the Miami Dolphins 32-20 at MetLife Stadium on January 05, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The same report indicates that if Stafford exits and Rodgers joins the Rams, the veteran QB would push for the team to trade for Davante Adams. Since Adams remains under contract with the Jets through 2026, Los Angeles would need to negotiate a deal to reunite the former Packers duo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Matthew Stafford be traded?

According to rumors, the Rams are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Matthew Stafford. However, despite his talent and Super Bowl-winning pedigree, his recent injury history may cause teams to hesitate before making a move.

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers gives playful response when asked if he’ll replace Matthew Stafford with Rams

If the Rams decide to part ways with Stafford, Rodgers could step in as a ready-made replacement—and if things fall into place, he may bring Davante Adams with him to Los Angeles.

Advertisement

SurveyWould Aaron Rodger be a good replacement for Matthew Stafford? Would Aaron Rodger be a good replacement for Matthew Stafford? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE