NFL News: Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel reveals latest update on Tyreek Hill’s surgery

Following the Miami Dolphins‘ loss to the New York Jets, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he would play through the 2024 NFL season with an injury to one of his hands. After a few days have passed and the controversial situation surrounding the former Kansas City Chiefs player’s future with the franchise has been resolved, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed an update that will be important for the upcoming campaign.

McDaniel revealed that Hill recently underwent surgery to repair a ligament injury in his left wrist after months of dealing with complications. The Dolphins wide receiver made a big effort last year by playing through the injury.

Hill wants to continue to be a key player in the Miami offense, although he was sincere when he said he no longer wanted to play for the Dolphins after seeing their chances of qualifying for the postseason thwarted. After meeting with the front office, his current situation has calmed down and now McDaniel is providing more information on the 30-year-old’s injury.

McDaniel’s update on Hill’s surgery

NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed McDaniel’s update on Hill’s injury. “Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that WR Tyreek Hill had surgery on his wrist to fix a ligament issue. He’ll be out most of the offseason,” Rapoport posted on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had previously stated that Hill suffered a broken wrist. However, it was McDaniel himself who had to clarify that the injury only required surgery to correct ligament damage. The Dolphins will be without one of their stars during the offseason.

How many games did the Dolphins play with Hill injured?

Hill suffered the injury during an exhibition game against the Washington Commanders in training camp prior to the 2024 NFL season and played the entire season with the injury. The Dolphins wide receiver played in all 17 of the team’s games last season, recording 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns. Those were his lowest numbers since his rookie campaign in 2016.