Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is once again under heavy fire around NBA circles. He's been tangled up in multiple questionable actions throughout the course of his career, and some fans believe he's a dirty player.

This time, the four-time NBA champion is facing backlash for stomping on Domantas Sabonis' chest. The Sacramento Kings star clearly grabbed him by the leg and seemingly also tried to hurt him, but Green's response was kind of over the top.

Whether Green purposely tried to hurt him or not is not for us to decide, but some of Sabonis' compatriots didn't take the gesture lightly. However, podcaster Karolis Tiškevičius may have taken things too far, as he had some serious remarks against Green.

Lithuanian Podcaster Calls Draymond Green A Monkey

“What happened yesterday in Sacramento, when Draymond Green just like a monkey was jumping," Tiškevičius said."There is no racism here. If you want, you can try to see this kind of jumping is a monkey jumping, and he was jumping on Domantas Sabonis. If you see racism here, it's your own personal problem. It was horrible behavior, and later, he claimed that 'my leg was stuck, I didn't have anywhere to put my leg, and that's how I stepped on him'. No, you kicked him because he held your leg. A real animal, animal.”

Needless to say, the podcaster is now facing plenty of criticism for his poor choice of words. Maybe he didn't intend to be racist, but that's not the kind of thing one should ever say about another person.

Of course, Green will never be a fan favorite in Lithuania after this incident, and rightfully so. But one needs to be extremely cautious when given such a big platform, and there's just no place for that kind of language.