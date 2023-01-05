Los Angeles Lakers will face Atlanta Hawks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will play against the Atlanta Hawks in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

After several losses and bad performances, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to finally start their recovery. Three consecutive victories have now put them very close to the 10th place currently held by the Utah Jazz. The main thing for the California franchise is to maintain good performance since the season had many ups and downs.

Something similar to what happens to their rivals, the Atlanta Hawks, who at the moment have a record of 18-20 and are in 9th position. Although for the moment that assures them to be in the Play-in, the hawks want to fight for the Playoff spots, for which of course they must obtain more victories.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 6, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines

These two rivals will meet for the second and final time this regular season. The first game between the two took place on December 30, and on that occasion it was a 130-121 victory for the Los Angeles Lakers, in what was a tough game, as surely this second one will also be.

How to Watch or Live Stream Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks to be played this Friday, January 6 at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California will be broadcast in the United States on: SPORTSNET LA.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they surely will in the next few hours. Both teams have fairly similar win/loss balances, so it's hard to determine the favorite. It is also possible that the Hawks are the favorites, although by a small difference.

