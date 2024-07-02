After Belgium was eliminated from the Euros in the round of 16 against France, Kevin De Bruyne answered a question about the Golden Generation of Belgium players and then proceeded to call the journalist “stupid.”

Tancredi Palmeri, who works for PortItalia as a correspondent and has also worked with CNN and Al Jazeera, conducted the post-match interview with Belgium and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

He asked, “Why didn’t Belgium’s golden generation win anything?” De Bruyne, visibly upset after the round of 16 loss to France, responded, “Do you think France, England, Spain, and Germany don’t have a golden generation?” De Bruyne turned his back to the journalist and said, “stupid” as he walked off.

Now Palmeri is not taking things lightly and responded on X to De Bruyne’s rude comment as he left the interview area.

Palmeri on De Bruyne’s ‘Stupid’ Comment

Palmeri wrote on his X profile, “Ahah, De Bruyne just called me stupid. Hey Kevin, a little memo for you: the golden generation you mentioned of France, England, Germany, and Spain all REACHED A FINAL! Usual footballer who wants only questions telling him how good they are. Spoiled brat.”

Despite the claim that Belgium had failed to win anything, the group of players which began their run back in the 2014 FIFA World Cup did come a long way in positioning the national team. A significant highlight came in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia, where Belgium reached the semi-finals and ultimately finished third. This achievement marked their best World Cup performance since 1986, solidifying their status as a top-tier team on the global stage.

In the Euros, Belgium has consistently performed well without clinching the title. They reached the quarter-finals in both Euro 2016 and Euro 2020, showcasing their competitiveness and ability to advance deep into major tournaments.

Individually, several Belgian players from this generation have garnered prestigious awards and recognition. Players like Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois, and Kevin De Bruyne have been named in FIFA’s World XI or UEFA’s Team of the Year. Additionally, both Hazard and De Bruyne have received nominations for the prestigious FIFA Ballon d’Or award, highlighting their outstanding contributions to both club and national team success.