With all the rumors and speculation about LeBron James' future away from the Los Angeles Lakers, an insider believes the New York Knicks could be his next destination.

Like him or not, not even the biggest LeBron James hater can deny his status as a top-5 player in NBA history. That's why it's so sad to see him waste the final years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

There has been plenty of speculation about a potential split in the summer, as the Lakers are in no position to compete right now, and James would want to make the most of whatever time he has left in the league.

With that in mind, an insider believes the New York Knicks could be a logical destination for the four-time NBA Champion. They have the assets to pull it off and the supporting cast to help him thrive.

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade For LeBron James

(Transcript via Sam Quinn - CBS Sports)

"The Knicks nearly traded for [Donovan] Mitchell in the offseason, but didn't largely because they felt giving up that much for a single star would compromise their ability to land a second. Well, here's their path to two stars. James, given all of the factors we've covered thus far, just wouldn't cost nearly as much as Mitchell. There's a pretty simple RJ Barrett-for-LeBron construction here with perhaps a bit of extra draft capital involved. The Knicks could then devote all of their other assets to landing another star immediately, ideally with Julius Randle as the matching salary so that Jalen Brunson (and, perhaps more importantly given his defense and salary, Quentin Grimes) could remain as part of the new-look Knicks. Who would that star be? I don't know, but NBA history is pretty clear on two things:

A star will always become available.

When LeBron goes somewhere, a star follows."

James was reportedly pretty close to signing with the Knicks when he joined the Miami Heat. Also, bringing a championship to an ever-struggling franchise like theirs would most definitely strengthen his case as one of the best — if not the best — player to ever lace them up.