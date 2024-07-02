Argentina and Ecuador will meet on Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, a match up historically favorable for the three-time World Cup winners.
Lionel Scaloni’s side achieved a perfect record in the Copa America group stage, while Ecuador had to fight to advance after a 1-1-1 record. Lionel Messi, who missed the final group game against Peru, appears to be working his way back in training.
Messi returned to training with Argentina on Monday after being sidelined since sustaining a groin/thigh injury during Argentina’s 1-0 win against Chile on June 25.
Will Lionel Messi Play in the Copa America Quarterfinals?
The Argentine football federation reported that the 37-year-old participated in kinesiology work before joining the rest of the team for training. Messi’s return to the practice field is a positive sign for Argentina as they prepare for a crucial knockout match in the tournament.
Despite not scoring in the group stage, marking the first time in this year’s tournament, Messi’s presence remains pivotal for Argentina’s campaign. Messi has had injury issues with Inter Miami early in the MLS season and missed various matches due to a hamstring pull.
