Phoenix Suns will receive Miami Heat in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Without a doubt, it will be one of the most interesting duels on Friday, January 6, along with the one that the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets will play. On one side are the Miami Heat, who come from losing to the Los Angeles Lakers which prevented them from approaching the Indiana Pacers in 6th position.

Of course, now they will go in search of a victory that will bring them closer, although it will not be easy since their rivals and locals in this game are the Phoenix Suns. The Arizona franchise is in 8th position with a 20-19 record. The Suns were expected to fight higher, and they still have time to do so, but they need victories.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 6, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Storylines

This game that will take place at the Footprint Center will be the second and last that these franchises will play in the regular season. The first was played on November 14 and was a 113-112 victory for the Miami Heat. Just like that November game, this one is expected to be very intense.

How to Watch or Live Stream Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat to be played this Friday, January 6 at the Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they surely will in the next few hours. It will be difficult to choose one of the two teams since their records and performances have been quite similar this regular season. But the Phoenix Suns may have a slight home advantage.

