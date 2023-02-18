The NBA had its famous Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday after a year of disappointments, but this time the event was explosive again. It was Mac McClung the reason why it was so attractive. Check out his age, height, vertical jump, draft, and social media.

The NBA-All Star Game will be played on Sunday, although Saturday was the time for other fun activities. The one that was going to be getting all the attention in Utah was the Slam Dunk Contest because of how boring it was last year. This time Mac McClung was the center of it with an almost perfect performance in the score.

He played most of his career in the G-League, although lately he had a chance in the top competition. In this event he was actually representing the Philadelphia 76ers, so maybe he continues to gain popularity. What has not been doubted is his athletic ability.

Matthew McClung was for one day the star in the NBA with his dunks. He got 50 points in three of his attempts while he received 49 on the other one. His talent had a lot of casual basketball fans wanting to know more about this player.

How old is Mac McClung?

McClung was born on January 6, 1999, so he is 24 years old. His place of birth was Kingsport, Tennessee, United States.

How tall is Mac McClung?

McClung is 6’2” or 1.88m tall.

What is Mac McClung’s vertical jump?

McClung registered a vertical leap of 43.5 inches at the G-League Combine.

When was Mac McClung drafted?

McClung was undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Does have Mac McClung any social media?

McClung can be found on Instagram at @macmcclung37.