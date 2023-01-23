Miami Heat will face Boston Celtics for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat will play against Boston Celtics in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics seek to continue at the top of the standings where for the moment they are very comfortable with a difference of 5 victories over the Philadelphia 76ers. They also come with an important winning streak that they want to maintain. And for that, nothing better than a game against a tough rival.

Precisely, the Miami Heat were the rivals of the Celtics in those tough Conference finals. The Florida team was very close to reaching a final again, but they fell very close. At the moment, they are still in the fight to be in Playoff positions and in fact they are already in sixth place, but the Knicks are following them closely, which is why they need victories.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Live stream: FuboTV

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

This game will be the fourth and last that these rivals will play against each other in the regular season. The first three took place on October 21 (Celtics win 111-104), November 30 (Celtics win 134-121), and December 2 (Heat win 120-116). The Boston team leads the series 2-1.

How to Watch or Live Stream Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics be played this Tuesday, January 24 at the FTX Arena, Miami, Florida will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TNT.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers don't have their favorites for this game yet but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. Although it involves two tough teams, it is hard to believe that the favorites are not the Boston Celtics, so far the best of this regular season.

