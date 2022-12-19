Miami Heat will face Chicago Bulls in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

In a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game, Chicago Bulls will visit Miami Heat. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Halfway through the season is getting closer and, although there is still a long way to go before the end of the regular season, little by little it will be seen what objectives each team is for. The Chicago Bulls seemed like they could fight to be, like last season, among the top 6. However, his poor performances now have him fighting to get closer to the Play-in zone.

The Miami Heat were the last conference finalists and, of course, everyone expected them to fight for the top spots in the Eastern Conference. At the moment that has not happened, and in fact they came to be very low in the standings. Four consecutive victories allowed them to reach 7th place and now they want to go for more.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Storylines

The game these two rivals will play at FTX Arena will be the second of three they must play this regular season. The first of them took place on October 19 and on that occasion was a 116-108 victory for the Chicago Bulls.

How to Watch or Live Stream Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls in the U.S.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers already have their favorites for this game. According to the DraftKings website, the Miami Heat are favorites at -215 odds, while the odds for the Chicago Bulls to win are +185.

