Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is coming off one of the most impressive performances in NBA All-Star Game history. Even in a dull and non-competitive game, one has to tip his hat off to him.

The game has become heavily criticized for its lack of defense and the players' inexistent desire to try and make it fun for the fans. But we continue to tune in every year, hoping something amazing will happen.

The NBA's All-Star Game has been full of epic performances. However, just a handful of players have managed to make history in this game. Here, we're going to let you know about some of them.

NBA All-Star: The 3 Craziest All-Star Records

3. Most Points Score - 55, Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum just broke the record for the highest-scoring performance in NBA All-Star Game history. One could argue that it was also the softest ASG of all time due to the lack of defense, but it was impressive nonetheless.

Also, Tatum's shot was money all night long. He scored 55 points with ten three-pointers, ten rebounds, and six assists. He did all that on 71% from the floor, and led his team to a big win as well.

2. Most Consecutive Selections - 18, Kobe Bryant

Many players have made history by logging over a dozen All-Star selections. However, just a handful of them has been able to stand out from the rest of the pack and make it to the big game year in and year out.

Thus far, Kobe Bryant holds the record for the most consecutive All-Star selections, a true testament to his greatness and how much time he was one of the best, most dominant players in the world.

1. Most Minutes Per All-Star Game - 31.7, Oscar Robertson

NBA players don't want to play in the All-Star Game anymore; it's as simple as that. So, this record will never be topped, as there's no way you'll see a star out there for more than 30 minutes in a meaningless game.

Back when players actually cared, NBA legend Oscar Robertson set the mark for the most minutes played in a single All-Star Game (42), tied with Bill Russell, Jerry West, and Nate Thurmond.