Load management has become the usual trend in the NBA right now. That's a major concern for the league as a product, as teams often charge a premium price when elite players are in town, yet the fans may not be able to see them suit up at all.

The late great Kobe Bryant played through injuries because he knew some fans saved up for months to watch him play live just once. That's not the mindset of most players today, and that's valid, albeit controversial.

So, with the league working on a new CBA, and looking to tie the season awards to games played, Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the load management issue, slamming the championship culture of today.

Adam Silver Talks About Load Management

"I don't want to suggest there's a magic bullet here," Silver said. "I don't think it's just about incentivizing players to play more, that the teams are as much a part of the load management as the players are, because again, I think there's been a societal shift. Everything's about winning a championship these days and it's less, I think in all sports, about how you perform day in and day out. And so it's a cultural issue as well."

"There are a few things we're addressing in collective bargaining, for example, I think we ensure that some of our awards require a minimum number of games be played, that we're celebrating not just average number of points, but total number of points, that the culture is guys being out on the floor as much as they can," Silver added.

Two decades ago, NBA teams only had one strength conditioning coach, and the teams played more back-to-backs. Stars and role players rarely sat out, and they still managed to play for over a decade.

Now, we see Kawhi Leonard sitting out back-to-backs or choosing when and where to play, or guys sitting with some soreness every other game. That's not good for the league, the product, and especially the fans.