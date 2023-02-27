The Lakers are going to suffer without James as he is the player the franchise needs to win the closest games and during the last win where he played against the Mavericks the sacrifice on James's part was obvious.

Bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers after the victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday as LeBron James could be sidelined.

LeBron James won a ring with the Los Angeles Lakers on 2020, but that title was highly criticized and haters call it 'The Bubble Ring' since the tournament was played during the Covid-19 pandemic inside a closed environment.

The injuries are LeBron James' weakness, last season he suffered a similar ankle injury and he was unable to play for several weeks.

How long will it take LeBron James to heal his ankle?

According to Shams Charania (NBA Insider) the injury that LeBron James suffered during the win against the Dallas Mavericks on February 26 will have him sidelined for an extended period of time.

Until now it is not known what type of ankle injury LeBron James has, but if it is a grade 2 sprain, one of the most serious, he will have to wait around 4-6 weeks to return to action. LeBron James could miss up to 15+ games.

The 2022-2023 NBA Playoffs begin on April 15, 2023, if LeBron misses 4 weeks that means he will not play during March, a key month to reach the playoffs but if the Lakers reach that stage James could play in the postseason.