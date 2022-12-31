Indiana Pacers young star Bennedict Mathurin continues to impress and leads the Rookie of the Year race, but two studs are closing in the gap as well.

LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are just a handful of the rookies that took the league by storm right away. Others, like Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki, needed more time to establish themselves.

That just proves that there's not a single path to success or the Hall of Fame. And that coaches and fans need to be patient before stating that a player will be a superstar or a bust after just one season.

But if we were to judge some players by what we've seen early in their careers, then I think we could all agree that they look quite promising. At least, this is what we think of these three young studs.

NBA Rumors: Top 3 Candidates For Rookie Of The Year

3. Jabari Smith Jr

Jabari Smith Jr's career got off to a slow and somewhat disappointing start. But just like the Houston Rockets, the rookie power forward has turned the corner and is showing flashes of his true potential.

Smith can shoot lights out from all over the court. He also has the makings of an elite rim protector and rebounder. He just needs to work on his handles and decision-making, especially as a finisher.

2. Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero would be leading the Rookie of the Year race if it wasn't for an injury. Even so, he's been so impressive that some believe he should get an All-Star nod, becoming the first rookie to do so since Blake Griffin.

Banchero is an elite playmaker and passer already. He's also an outstanding rebounder on both ends of the floor and an offensive juggernaut who can get his shot off anytime, anywhere, and against anybody.

1. Bennedict Mathurin

Bennedict Mathurin is the steal of the Draft, and it's not even close. He's reeking of confidence, and why not? The guy can literally score over anybody and is making NBA veteran defenders look foolish.

Mathurin is perhaps the best shooter in his class. The Indiana Pacers are already drawing sets for him, and he continues to make defenses pay with his unmatched shot-making ability. This young man could even win the Sixth Man of the Year award.