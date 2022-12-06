Despite the rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, this former NBA Champion took his take on the relevance Anthony Davis has in the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Davis had been heavily criticized by many, including the Los Angeles Lakers fans. While the LA franchise had a losing streak, and none of their big 3 men fulfilled the expectations, many haters or Boston Celtics fans took the chance to make of fun of this. However, a former NBA Champion with the Boston franchise took the chance to make a huge statement about the recent Davis' rise.

In fact, Davis had four straight games with at least 30 points and 16 rebounds in November with the Lakers. Also in the last two matchups, he has lifted up the Lakers to consecutive wins. Against the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis pulled up 44 points. According to many reports, this game was a turning point in the season for the Lakers. Also, Davis made a huge performance with 55 points and 17 rebounds against the Wizards. Even so, he clinched records as a Purple and Gold player.

On the 2022-2023 NBA Season, Davis is averaging 28.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 20 games, which coincidentally are his all-time highs for his 11-year NBA Career. This has made huge changes in terms of trade options, rebuilding the team, as well as chances to make it to this season's playoffs.

NBA News: Paul Pierce makes huge compliment to Anthony Davis

Paul Pierce didn't think it twice when it came down to share his thoughts about Anthony Davis latest performance in the last week. In those games Davis clinched incredible double-double performances as he pulled up 44 points with 10 rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks, and 55 points with 17 rebounds against the Washington Wizards.

In fact, Pierce mentioned the KG mentality. GQ Magazine interviewed with Kevin Garnett, and he mentioned this part of a full circle psychology mindset that involves being passionate about what the athlete is performing, it doesn't matter the sport. "When you saw me bang my head on the back of the goal before the games, it was just about preparation.” Garnett said in that interview.

As the Los Angeles Lakers will in a huge six-game schedule on the road, their Big 3 men will have to show up to overcome the 10-12 record that places them at the 12th position at the Western Conference standings. With Anthony Davis leading the way, Russell Westbrook as the playmaker, and LeBron James trying to return to his form after the injury.