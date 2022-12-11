One of the key reasons Damian Lillard has been questioned for his great career is he's missing an NBA Championship. However, if some day that happens, Lillard knows who could be next to.

Damian Lillard's NBA career has been highlighted since the beginning. However, the Portland Trail Blazers have failed to build up a championship-contender around him that would help him clinch the last piece of the puzzle he's been missing in the last 10 years, the NBA Championship.

With his ability to be a playmaker, Lillard has been a six-time NBA All-Star participant, as well as the Rookie of Year award winner in 2013, after his rookie season in which he averaged 19 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds in 82 games in his rookie season. As he's been reinventing himself, the Blazers haven't made a team in which he could at least play in the NBA Finals.

As time goes by, its unclear when Lillard will retire, however, in the 2022-2023 NBA season, the Blazers have started with a good 14-12 run, which has placed them 6th at the Western Conference standings. In fact, during a couple of weeks, they were at the top. However, there's still time to secure their playoffs-spot for this season.

Damian Lillard chose Giannis Antetokounmpo to win an NBA Championship with

Usually NBA Players are involved in media constantly, however, it is unlikely to watch them in an non-sport related interview. However, GQ Sports has made it happened once again with Damian Lillard. In fact, there were two parts to this talk, as it has a written part and a video sit-down with Lillard.

As the interview goes on, Lillard answered a question from a fan on Twitter. "I would say just the dominance. The way he (Giannis Antetokounmpo) plays complements the way I play. I would bring something to the table that complements what he does and vice versa." the 32-year-old star answered.

Lillard, as well as Antetokounmpo have played for one NBA franchise their entire NBA careers. Despite Lillard is on his way out of the league, and Giannis could seek an experienced to play with. However, this unlikely trade for one or other would be a blockbuster one, and would involve huge assets from both parties.