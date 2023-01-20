The Golden State Warriors haven't been able to live up to the expectations this season, and Draymond Green knows who to blame for their struggles.

One should know better than to count the Golden State Warriors out at this point, regardless of the standings. They're the reigning NBA champions and have ruled the Western Conference since Steve Kerr took over.

However, one can't help to feel like this current version of the Dubs is as beatable as it'll ever be. They've been the worst road team in the Association, and we're midway trhough the regular season already.

Some have talked about the rotation and the second unit, while others have blamed Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole for not being consistent enough. Others claim it was all due to Stephen Curry's injury, but Draymond Green knows who's truly to blame.

NBA News: Draymond Green Takes The Blame For The Warriors' Shortcomings

"I think a lot of our shortcomings this year is my fault," Green said on his podcast. "I have not been the leader that I am, and that I need to be for this team. The reason that I have not been that leader is also my fault... we all know with the young Wolverine brother JP [Jordan Poole]."

"I've kind of had to walk a fine line of not being Draymond," he added."When I'm not really being myself that's not the best thing for this team. Where we've struggled is accountability, on the defensive end (and) on the offensive end. That's my role on this team and I fell short in that area."

Green punching Poole in practice sure took a toll on this team's chemistry, and no one can say otherwise. Even if the veterans or the young gun still get along with Green, he knows he should've known better, and that has kept him from being his old self.

Then again, we're talking about the reigning NBA champions, so they shouldn't need anybody getting on their faces to take some accountability and stay motivated. But every team needs a passionate leader, and the Dubs are lacking one right now.