The Golden State Warriors need the youngins to step up if they want to repeat as NBA champions. Fortunately, one of them is already ahead of schedule.

The Golden State Warriors got off to a slow start to the NBA season. Their second unit struggled to find its groove after multiple guys left in free agency, so they needed the young players to step up.

Unfortunately, Jordan Poole was inconsistent, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga racked up DNPs, and former second-overall pick James Wiseman was so bad that he was eventually sent back to the G-League.

Now, however, it seems like Kuminga has finally found his rhythm and is making steady contributions on both ends of the floor. That's why Draymond Green believes he's going to be the team's X-factor.

NBA News: Draymond Green Praises Jonathan Kuminga

"He’s been playing like this for the last three games and the message to him has been to keep playing that way because the numbers will come if you play that way," Geen said of Kuminga. "And tonight they did."

“It was huge for us because it kept us in the game," the veteran added. "Our first unit couldn’t get in going to start the game. It was like we were running the mud and they were running circles around us. And the second unit went in along with stuff and they walked it down a little bit. And then we were able to continue it in the second quarter."

“He was all over the floor for the block, steals, he guarded Luka really well. He was on Luka which we all know is a daunting task for anyone… He’s playing beautiful basketball, Green concluded.

Kuminga was expected to break out and have a major role on both ends of the floor this season. So, if he steps up like Poole did last season, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Dubs go the distance again in 2022-23.