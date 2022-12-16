Even though Draymond Green claimed a Bucks fan threatened and insulted him, the fan revealed what actually made the Warriors star lose his temper.

A couple of nights ago, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green starred in yet another back-and-forth with a fan. This time, however, the four-time NBA champion kept his cool and just got the fan ejected.

When asked about it, Green claimed that the Bucks supporter said "some threatening things to his life," and went on a whole two-minute rant about how fans should be held accountable for their behavior.

That's why Mike Shane, the said fan and a local R&B singer, went on record to clarify what he actually told Green. Surprisingly, it had nothing to do with threats, and he didn't even insult him or mocked him.

NBA News: Bucks Fan Reveals What He Told Draymond Green

"I was speaking up for the city of Milwaukee," Shane said, per TMZ. "Basically telling him, like, we're giving you a pass [for punching Milwaukee native Jordan Poole]. We haven't forgotten about what you did -- a big bully -- and we're giving you a pass. We forgive you."

"There was two police officers who were actually right there," Shane added. "There was a police officer and the league security who came back there and vouched for me. They were right there and said I didn't use any profanity, I didn't say anything malicious."

Eventually, the Bucks refunded Shane's money for the tickets and offered him tickets for a game in the future. So, it seems like Green's story on those death threats doesn't add up and he just couldn't handle the heat.

Green Wants Legislators To Get Involved

Fans heckling and insulting NBA players has become a worrisome trend, with one even throwing stuff at Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook. So, Green urged legislators to get involved and solve this issue:

"There are no real consequences," Green said. "Yeah, you can't come back to the game, or even if you get arrested, nothing really happens; you just hope it gets to a point where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws, because that's the only thing that's really going to correct the issue."

But then again, where do we draw the line here? Green got a fan ejected because he reminded him of how he let his teammates down by punching Jordan Poole. He was the one who crossed the line.