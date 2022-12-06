The Dallas Mavericks have been carried by Luka Doncic since the start of the season. With a second unit that hasn't quite leveled up to the first, Jason Kidd has made a bold statement about what's his take on all of this.

Since Luka Doncic erupted into the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks have had multiple headaches when it came to find the right players to play with the 23-year-old Slovenian. In fact, even there hasn't been yet a full 15-men roster that Jason Kidd can rely on while the superstar rests on the bench.

Even Letonian superstar Kristap Porzingis made it clear about what happpend during his time in the Dallas Mavericks. "Luka (Doncic) is generational talent. You have to put the perfect team around him to get the maximum out of him, you know? I just wasn’t the right guy." This means there is a huge debt in the Mavericks' front office when it comes to the trades and the team building around Doncic.

In the first three months of the 2022-2023 NBA Season, Doncic has averaged over 30 points per game in each of them. In fact, Doncic has pulled up at least 40 points in five matchups so far. Also, he has missed one game in the middle of November against the Houston Rockets, where the team managed by Jason Kidd revealed a huge Doncic dependency.

NBA News: Jason Kidd worries about Luka Doncic's health as the Mavericks depend on it

“For 82 games, it’s no way that he can play at this level, the usage is just way too high,” Jason Kidd told Yahoo Sports reporter Vincent Goodwill last week. “No one can. You know, the things that we ask him to do on the offensive end and then asked him to defend on the other end. It’s a lot.”

Even after the fact that since October, Doncic has missed one game, the Mavericks cannot take that risk anymore. As the trade deadline is getting closer and closer, the front office should be looking for suitable players that can take the physique ability to play alongside Doncic, or to be able to replace him when its needed.

So far, the Mavericks have tried with Argentine player Facundo Campazzo, that resulted in a failure, simply because he wasn't playing in his truthful position. Now, Kemba Walker will come in with a knee injury and while he is recovering, the 15-men roster will have to find their way through the regular season.