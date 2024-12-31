Cristiano Ronaldo’s name is already etched among the legends of soccer. The sport’s all-time leading goal scorer continues to build his legacy even as he approaches 40, showcasing his enduring dominance on the field.

While names like Diego Maradona, Pelé, Zinedine Zidane, and Lionel Messi are often mentioned in the debate over soccer’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time), Ronaldo has been clear on where he stands. For the Portuguese forward, no player surpasses his accomplishments and skills.

Speaking to France Football in 2017, Ronaldo didn’t hold back in his self-assessment. “I’m the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones,” Ronaldo declared confidently.

The former Real Madrid star elaborated further, saying, “I respect everyone’s preferences, but I’ve never seen anyone better than me. I’ve always thought that. No player can do the things I can. There’s no player more complete than me”.

Ronaldo celebrates with five Ballon d Or before Spanish La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC. (IMAGO / AFLOSPORT)

Ronaldo made those comments during his illustrious tenure at Real Madrid. Since then, he has played for Juventus, returned to Manchester United for a second stint, and now stars for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he continues to shatter records. His next goal? Reaching an unprecedented 1,000 career goals.

Ronaldo’s take on Messi: The best he’s seen

While Ronaldo firmly believes he’s the greatest in history, he has acknowledged the brilliance of his long-time rival, Lionel Messi. In fact, he has referred to Messi as the best player he has ever watched.

British journalist Piers Morgan, who shares a close relationship with Ronaldo, revealed this detail in a 2022 interview with talkSPORT. “I had a fascinating conversation with Cristiano over dinner after our first interview. When I asked him who the best player he’s ever seen was, he was incredibly respectful of Messi,” Morgan said.

However, Ronaldo reportedly made a point to clarify the question. “He told me, ‘You’re asking the wrong question. You should be asking who’s the best player because, of course, I haven’t seen myself play,’” Morgan recounted.

Messi reflects on rivalry with Ronaldo

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most captivating storylines in soccer over the past two decades. The two legends, who spent years competing for glory with their respective clubs, have elevated the sport with their brilliance. After winning his record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023, Messi reflected on their competitive dynamic during an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“It was always a very beautiful battle in sports. I think we pushed each other to be better because we’re both incredibly competitive,” Messi explained. “He wanted to win everything, just as I did. I think it was a great era for both of us and for soccer fans in general.”