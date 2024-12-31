Trending topics:
soccer

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his pick for the greatest soccer player of all time

Al Nassr captain and Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo has no doubts about who deserves the title of the greatest soccer player in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

By Gianni Taina

Cristiano Ronaldos name is already etched among the legends of soccer. The sport’s all-time leading goal scorer continues to build his legacy even as he approaches 40, showcasing his enduring dominance on the field.

While names like Diego Maradona, Pelé, Zinedine Zidane, and Lionel Messi are often mentioned in the debate over soccer’s GOAT (Greatest of All Time), Ronaldo has been clear on where he stands. For the Portuguese forward, no player surpasses his accomplishments and skills.

Speaking to France Football in 2017, Ronaldo didn’t hold back in his self-assessment. “I’m the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones,” Ronaldo declared confidently.

Advertisement

The former Real Madrid star elaborated further, saying, “I respect everyone’s preferences, but I’ve never seen anyone better than me. I’ve always thought that. No player can do the things I can. There’s no player more complete than me”.

Ronaldo celebrates with five Ballon d Or before Spanish La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC. (IMAGO / AFLOSPORT)

Ronaldo celebrates with five Ballon d Or before Spanish La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and Sevilla FC. (IMAGO / AFLOSPORT)

Advertisement

Ronaldo made those comments during his illustrious tenure at Real Madrid. Since then, he has played for Juventus, returned to Manchester United for a second stint, and now stars for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, where he continues to shatter records. His next goal? Reaching an unprecedented 1,000 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the pack: The biggest soccer stars set to become free agents in 2025

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the pack: The biggest soccer stars set to become free agents in 2025

Ronaldo’s take on Messi: The best he’s seen

While Ronaldo firmly believes he’s the greatest in history, he has acknowledged the brilliance of his long-time rival, Lionel Messi. In fact, he has referred to Messi as the best player he has ever watched.

Advertisement

British journalist Piers Morgan, who shares a close relationship with Ronaldo, revealed this detail in a 2022 interview with talkSPORT. “I had a fascinating conversation with Cristiano over dinner after our first interview. When I asked him who the best player he’s ever seen was, he was incredibly respectful of Messi,” Morgan said.

However, Ronaldo reportedly made a point to clarify the question. “He told me, ‘You’re asking the wrong question. You should be asking who’s the best player because, of course, I haven’t seen myself play,’” Morgan recounted.

Advertisement

Messi reflects on rivalry with Ronaldo

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most captivating storylines in soccer over the past two decades. The two legends, who spent years competing for glory with their respective clubs, have elevated the sport with their brilliance. After winning his record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023, Messi reflected on their competitive dynamic during an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

It was always a very beautiful battle in sports. I think we pushed each other to be better because we’re both incredibly competitive,” Messi explained. “He wanted to win everything, just as I did. I think it was a great era for both of us and for soccer fans in general.”

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

ALSO READ

NBA News: LeBron blamed for Russell's departure, former Lakers star shares nickname for James
NBA

NBA News: LeBron blamed for Russell's departure, former Lakers star shares nickname for James

NHL News: Commissioner Gary Bettman sends cryptic message hinting at 2025 Winter Classic's destination
NHL

NHL News: Commissioner Gary Bettman sends cryptic message hinting at 2025 Winter Classic's destination

Highly sought-after coach now available for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets
NFL

Highly sought-after coach now available for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets

Lionel Messi is set to break these unexpected records in 2025
Soccer

Lionel Messi is set to break these unexpected records in 2025

Better Collective Logo