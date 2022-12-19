When it comes to the tough part of the season, officials tend to be more aggresive when it comes to calling out fouls. One of the playmakers in the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown take on the officials for the recurring fouls to him.

As games get tougher, the playmakers of each NBA team will have to change the way each of them handle the ball to avoid turnovers and to lose the ball easily. In fact, one of them, Jaylen Brown has been key for the Boston Celtics to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but has been in trouble with officials due to travelling.

As Jaylen Brown has averaged 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 29 games this season so far, the Celtics have managed to be 2nd place in the Eastern Conference with a huge 22-9 record just behind the Milwaukee Bucks. In fact, the Celtics have the most wins so far in the season.

Now, as the season enters the last part before the All-Star break, Jaylen Brown take on the NBA officials due to some traveling violations in the most recent games. As he differs from what them have said to him during the games when it comes to calling out travelling.

NBA News: Jaylen Brown calls out officials for traveling fouls

As one of the main ball handlers in the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown definitely needs to know the proper way of influence he has, to make his way through the rim without getting a travel violation. Ohterwise, the Celtics' gameplan is going to have to change in order to win games.

“That’s something I’ve gotta work on I guess,” Brown said of his frequent travel calls. “They pick and chose when they emphasize the traveling call. It seems like every (expletive) game that’s the person, I’m targeted. But if you look around the league you can pinpoint a lot of players doing the same thing. So you can’t pick and choose when you want to call stuff. But that’s something I’m going to work on."

"I’m definitely gonna keep my pivot foot down because a lot of my turnovers tonight came from travel calls."According to Brown has been whistled for a travel call in Boston’s past five games dating back to a loss against Golden State on Dec. 10. According to ESPN, travel calls doubled from 1.7 per game in October to 3.4 in November.