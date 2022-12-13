After huge wins for the Philadelphia 76ers, finally they have a winning record. Also, Joel Embiid has been building up a huge mometum that is giving him a huge boost for what is coming.

The Philadephia 76ers started to get better with three consecutive wins. That has impacted for good inside the team managed by Doc Rivers. With Joel Embiid leading the way, while James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are getting fit enough to a full comeback, they have now a winning 15-12 record.

The impact that Embiid has given the Sixers it goes beyond the numbers. As Embiid leads in points with 33 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists per game in 18 games so far. Those stats are impressive as he hasn't played in all the games for the Sixers.

Also, Embiid has clinched multiple records in his most recent performances. That is giving him the credit necessary to be among the top MVP candidates so far in the season. However, as their two co-stars are coming back, Embiid might need some help to set Phiadelphia 76ers as a top contender in the East.

NBA News: Joel Embiid gets real on his performance for the Philadelphia 76ers

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Joel Embiid emphasized his role as franchise player. "Yeah, when you’re actually the best offensive player, the best defensive player, you gotta make plays. It’s not easy every single night. We all, we can’t be perfect. We all make mistakes sometimes. You can’t be perfect. Like the Utahgame [when Embiid scored 59 points in November]. You can turn the ball over in the fourth quarter. It happens. But I don’t know. I’m just trying to do the best job possible to put my team in the best position to try to win something.

Also, he revealed how hard its been for him and the team to play without the other two best players in the roster, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. "Winning a championship, or winning anything at all, takes a lot of luck. You look at all the teams that have been able to win, they’re all healthy. You gotta be healthy.It’s not easy. But then again, I love it. I love the challenge.

"I’m always telling myself, if I make it happen, good. If I don’t make it happen, I know I tried. The ultimate goal is to get to the Finals and win a championship. It doesn’t matter if I lose in the first round, second round, conference finals, that doesn’t mean anything to me. There’s nothing to be happy about, about just getting to the conference finals or the Finals. You gotta win the whole thing. That’s the goal. And every single day it’s just trying to find ways I can make that happen."