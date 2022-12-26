Kevin Durant is writing his name as one of the great basketball players to ever played in the NBA. After this milestone, he really enters the conversation for the top 15, at least.

Since the beginning Kevin Durant has focused on his basketball performance, and has taken it seriously. With a huge 9-game winning streak, the Brooklyn Nets finally have set the grounds for a championship-contender team in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Boston Celtics of Jayson Tatum and the Milwaukee Bucks of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In fact, its surprising that Kevin Durant doesn't appear on the top of many lists that manage the candidates' race for the Most Valuable Player award. An award that Durant won in 2014, but since then he wasn't even near to be at least a runner-up. The 34-year-old has averaged 30 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 33 games in this season, not even counting that Durant managed to hold on to a team without any All-Star players, until Kyrie Irving was available to play.

Also, he is one of the few 30-year-old and older players in the league to have played in almost every game so far in the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. No injuries, no breaks for one of the top candidates to be once again the captain for the All-Star Game this season.

NBA News: Kevin Durant pass over two legends in all-time scoring lists

According to the specialized site StatMuse, Kevin Durant passed both Tim Duncan, and Kobe Bryant in the all-time scoring list, and the all-time three-point shots made in one night. In the 125-117 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers by the Brooklyn Nets, Durant scored 32 points with 5-on-8 in the three-points shots made.

With this score board, Durant has scored 26,516 points in 972 games played. It is a 420-game difference to Tim Duncan, who scored 26,496 points in 1392 games played. Also, Durant has made 1,829 three-points shots, while Kobe Bryant made 1,827 three-point shots in 1346 games played.

Also, he is one three-point shot away from Chauncey Billups' record who scored 1,830 three-points shots, and 152 points from Dominique Wilkins' record, who holds the 14th place in the all-time scoring list with 26,668 points scored in 1074 games played.