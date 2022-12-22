Surprisingly Kevin Durant left out two major NBA legends that definetely changed the game of basketball. Find out who were those two players, here.

Everytime an NBA player creates an all-time roster, team, or anywhere near, he always forgets one or two players that could easily made it to his team. For any number of reasons this happened to Kevin Durant in a recent interview.

As the 2022-2023 NBA Season goes through, Kevin Durant has time to relax just a bit by making interactive interviews. While the Brooklyn Nets have a challenge to beat in the coming weeks, as the season is closing in to the All-Star break, a crucial part of the season.

With impressive performances just in December, Durant has managed to be listed among the possible candidates for the MVP award. In fact, its still unknown if Durant will repeat as one of the two captains in the All-Star Game.

NBA News: Kevin Durant's five-on-five ideal pick up game

In an interview with Jamal Crawford made by the House of Higlights, Kevin Durant opened up about many topics, including questions related to basketball, as well as other personal stuff such as preferred music, his daily routine, and his first mentor in the NBA, spoiler alert, it was Kobe Bryant.

However, the last question Durant was asked was about his all-time pickup game, including him. "Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, me (Kevin Durant), Kakeem Olajuwon", for one side. The other one, "Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett, Stephen Curry, Allen Iverson, and Jamal Crawford.

As unexpected as it can be, Durant left out two of the best players in NBA history, such as Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, who completely changed the game for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Larry Bird, who did the same for the Boston Celtics during the early 60's through the 80's.