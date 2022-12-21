Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 NBA Season, Kevin Durant has proved himself as one of the most dominant players ever. After almost two months, he stills delivers in this particular statline.

The Brooklyn Nets had a tough start of the 2022-2023 NBA Season with multiple issues within the locker room. Kyrie Irving loose with off court issues, Kevin Durant mad at the coaching staff with a trade option ready to be cashed in. However, the organization managed it as good as possible, and now they are heading towards a possible NBA Playoffs spot.

In fact, December could probably be their best month so far. With 8 wins out of 9 games, including a win over the current NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors, and a setback to the runners-up, the Boston Celtics. Also, Kevin Durant has put up 29 points per game this month.

However, so far as in the team's perspective, the other player who could match up Durant's numbers is Kyrie Irving, however, he hasn't yet completely focus on basketball, due to recent issues. However, if the coaching staff manages to place him to be who he is, the Nets could potentially dominate the East.

NBA News: Kevin Durant, the most dominant in the mid-range shots

According to the specialized site StatMuse, Kevin Durant has established himself as the player with most Mid-Range Field-Goal shots Made this season so far. In fact, Kevin Durant has a field-goal percentage of 56.5 this season, which is one of the highest considering he plays as a forward.

Despite the ups and downs that the Nets have gone through this season, they have overcome the obstacles to be placed 4th in the Eastern Conference with a winning record of 19 wins and 12 losses. Unrealistic considering they had a huge hole inside the locker room earlier in the season.

However, when you have one of the top five players in the league with most points per game, its difficult not to have enough on the tank to survive at least the regular season. Then, in the NBA Playoffs, things will change completely.