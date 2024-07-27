Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz sent a big warning to the rest of the field at Paris 2024 Olympics.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz had an impressive debut playing together in the Paris 2024 Olympics. The greatest legend of the French Open and the current champion at Roland Garros delivered an unforgettable moment for millions of fans around the world.

The task wasn’t easy in the first round of doubles against Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Moletin. The Argentine duo arrived to the Olympic tournament as the No.6 ranked couple with serious chances of getting a medal.

However, Carlos Alcaraz led the charge to take the first set 7-6 and, when Nadal found his rhythm, they became unstoppable. Although they were a break point down in the second set, both tennis stars stormed back and won it 6-4.

Will Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz win gold medal?

Well, this was a tremendous test for their gold medal aspirations. To beat a No.6 ranked opponent is definitely a sign that Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are up to the challenge in Paris.

However, Nadal is 38-years old carrying a thigh injury. It’s also important to remember that both are playing singles and that wear could be crucial in the final rounds.