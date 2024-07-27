Mavericks strengthen their roster with a strategic signing to support Luka Doncic. The new player will bring depth and versatility to the team, easing the burden on the Slovenian star.

The Dallas Mavericks continue to strengthen their roster ahead of the upcoming NBA season. The arrival of a new player is part of the franchise’s strategy to build a deep and competitive roster.

Despite having a luxury starting team led by Luka Doncic, the Mavericks are looking to strengthen their rotation with young and talented players. The two-way contract allows the organization to assess the player’s potential and decide if he deserves a permanent position on the team in the future.

This player’s path in Dallas will be challenging. The competition for minutes at the small forward position is high, so he will need to work hard to earn a spot in the regular rotation. However, his youth and talent allow him to become an important piece of the team in the future.

Who is the player signed by the Dallas Mavericks to support Luka Doncic?

According to Shams Charania, a journalist for The Athletic, the Texan team has reached an agreement with Kessler Edwards for a two-way contract. The 24-year-old forward arrives in Dallas after a season with the Sacramento Kings, where he had limited opportunities to show his talent.

Kessler Edwards #17 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a photo at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on October 02, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

With a height of 2.03 meters, Edwards has the necessary physical characteristics to stand out in the NBA. Although his offensive performance still has certain limitations, his defensive ability is remarkable, which could make him a valuable asset for the Mavericks.

Edwards’ future in Dallas

The signing of Kessler Edwards is a bet by the Dallas Mavericks for a player with room for improvement. While his immediate impact on the team may be limited, his presence in the squad brings depth and internal competition, which benefits the team as a whole.