In a blockbuster move, Kyrie Irving is the new star of the Dallas Mavericks. Read here to find out the funniest memes and reactions after the trade.

Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster deal with the Nets. Irving is the newst teammate of NBA's superstar Luka Doncic and Brooklyn recieve Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

Though the Los Angeles Lakers were also in the mix, the best offer for the Nets came from Dallas. That guarantees just a superb duo with Luka Doncic. After losing in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, the Mavericks believed it was time to go all-in.

So, after the shocking news, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks became the main topic on social media. Read here to find out the best memes and reactions of a trade which might shift the balance of power in the NBA.

Kyrie Irving traded to the Mavs: Funniest memes and reactions

A few days ago, Kyrie Irving spoke loud and clear. He wanted out of Brooklyn after many controversial episodes with the team. Considering there was no chance of agreeing on a contract extension, the Nets started the search for a new destination.

Now, the Mavericks offer him a new oppportunity to win a NBA Championship alongside a superstar like Luka Doncic. Of course, a huge contract extension might be on the horizon if everything works out in Dallas.

As expected, the funniest memes and reactions were regarding LeBron James and the missed chance of reuniting with Kyrie Irving. The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't make the deal and thousands of fans took notice.