LeBron James, the living legend of the NBA, is experiencing his last Olympic Games in Paris 2024. After a career full of successes, the ‘King’ seeks to close his Olympic cycle with a gold medal that would be the third of his career.

Los Angeles Lakers forward has been a mainstay of the Team USA in recent decades. His Olympic debut dates back to Athens in 2004, where he won the bronze medal. However, it was in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 that he achieved glory, being part of the teams that won gold on both occasions.

Now, in Paris 2024, James has the opportunity to close his Olympic cycle in the best possible way: by winning a new gold medal. Although competition has increased significantly since his previous appearances, the leadership and experience of the Lakers player are still fundamental for the American team.

What did Lebron James say about representing Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics?

James in statements collected by Team USA said: “I mean I think what’s different is always a new experience. New group of guys, some guys have never been Olympians before so you want them to see the whole moment of being here in Paris,” James said.“So, it’s a great opportunity for me to continue to inspire the next generation. Super excited to be here, man”James added.

Tyrese Haliburton of Team United States takes a shot next to team mate LeBron James during the Basketball training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LeBron James’ participation in the Olympic Games transcends the sports field. The forward has been chosen as one of the flag bearers of the American delegation, a recognition of his career and his impact on the world of basketball.

LeBron James’ legacy

The road to gold will not be easy for the Team USA, but LeBron James’ experience and leadership will be instrumental in reaching the goal. His legacy as an Olympic player is assured, but the desire to win another gold medal remains intact.