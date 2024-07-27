Serbian star Novak Djokovic expressed his frustration with the regulations after easily defeating his first-round opponent at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Tennis kicked off its events on Saturday, just a day after the opening ceremony. Novak Djokovic made a dominant debut, easily dispatching his opponent, and took the opportunity to highlight a significant issue with the Paris 2024 Olympics tennis rules.

Djokovic won 6-0, 6-1 in just 53 minutes against Australian Matthew Ebden, who had not played a singles match in over two years. The Serbian champion was not pleased with having to face such an unprepared opponent.

Following his first-round victory, Djokovic criticized the Olympic tennis rules: “I don’t think it’s a good image for the sport, to be honest,” he said, clearly agitated. “What I don’t understand are the rules. They don’t make much sense to me. If someone withdraws or cancels after the draw is set, you then ask a doubles player to play singles,” he continued.

Ebden was an emergency pick by the ITF and the Olympic Organizing Committee due to last-minute withdrawals, such as world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. However, Djokovic argued there were better alternatives: “There were many singles players available who could have been called to play. They could have been here in half a day,” he insisted.

Novak Djokovic and Matthew Ebden in their first match at Paris 2024 Olympic Games. IMAGO / Eibner

Djokovic calls for Olympic tennis rule changes

“I don’t think the rules are good at all. I believe they need to be changed. This has happened at every Olympics I’ve been a part of, and this is my fifth,” Djokovic said. “I just don’t understand why, if you have the time and most players are in Europe, it doesn’t present a good image for tennis,” added the gold medal favorite.

Djokovic mentioned Matteo Berrettini, who has won 10 consecutive matches and two ATP titles recently, as a potential wildcard who was not invited to the competition. “Berrettini is one of those players who could have easily been competing here,” he noted.

Matteo Berrettini of Italy plays a forehand against Jannik Sinner of Italy in his Gentlemen’s Singles second round match during day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Not a personal issue against Matthew Ebden

Djokovic clarified that his frustration was not directed at Ebden, who was primarily at the tournament to compete in doubles. “He told me it had been over two years since he played a singles match. He’s retired from singles. So it couldn’t have been a good feeling for him to be on the court in these conditions, but it is what it is,” Djokovic said.

“I really hope the ITF and the Olympic Committee consider changing this rule. It was tough for Matthew, who I believe hadn’t prepared for a singles match in two years,” Djokovic concluded.