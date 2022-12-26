This Monday night's action in the NBA will be open as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Brooklyn Nets. A very special matchup for Kyrie Irving as it seems.

What the Christmas Day left in the NBA wasn't exactly love for each other. However, Kyrie Irving is trying to make amends in the league. Just in time, as the Brooklyn Nets will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, the city where Irving made history alongside LeBron James.

Irving played for the Cavaliers for six straight seasons as he was selected by Cleveland as the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He won the 2016 NBA Championship alongside LeBron James after a huge 3-1 comeback never seen until then in the NBA Finals.

After the 2016-17 season, Irving requested out and was traded to the Boston Celtics, to light on his own. Then, he signed a four-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets worth $141 million. Since then, the 30-year-old guard has been with ups and downs trying to lead the team to another NBA Championship.

NBA News: Kyrie Irving sends kind message ahead of the Cavs vs Nets

As this current season has gone so far for Kyrie Irving, it didn't start very well in off court terms. Irving's actions have been part of the conversation through this first part of season, instead of his performance on the court. That's why after the issues with him, Irving could be trying to calm down the fans all over the U.S.

So far as expected, Kyrie Irving's message hasn't been well received by the Cavaliers fans or Cleveland residents, as well. However, he holds special feelings for the city where he grew as a player in the NBA. Also, where he won his only NBA Championship in his career.

For the Nets, it will be putting on the line their eight-game winning streak on the road once again. After a four-game schedule last week, the team led by Kevin Durant will have to prove their current dominant form against one of the best players in the league as Donovan Mitchell.