The controversy in the case of Kyrie Irving suspension is far from over. Now a new chapter has erupted as one of Irving's main assets as a basketball player has ended, and his reaction was unexpected.

In the last year in the NBA News world there hasn't been so much talk and discussions about Kyrie Irving's performance on the basketball court. On the other hand, there's a lot being said about his off-the-court actions. Especially after the Brooklyn Nets decided to suspend him due to his last episode of his new self.

With Joe Tsai in the middle of the situation, dealing with the other Nets' superstar Kevin Durant. He had to sat down with Kyrie to evaluate the situation, especially when he is the right partner for Durant on the court. Also, NBA's comissioner Adam Silver talked with him after the altercation in which, apparently ended with an apology to everyone hurt and involved. However, actions were taken by many companies, including Nike.

On the other side of this situation, Nike issued an statement about Kyrie Irving's actions in the past that would affect their bussiness together. "At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism…We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone." the statement resumed.

NBA News: The unexpected Kyrie Irving's reaction to the end of his shoe line

As reported by Shams Charania of theAthletic, Kyrie Irving's shoe line was dropped by Nike after his suspension granted by the Brooklyn Nets due to an off-court situation with the promotion of an antisemitic movie on Irving's social media. Even so, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported in May, that Nike had planned it before, due to other circumstances that left him out of the court for awhile.

Irving is clearly not annoyed by this decision. In fact, in the most recent games, Irving has been seen wearing an all-black sneaker. Despite the rumors and memes about their likeness to a Sketchers pair of sneakers, Irving was wearing one of his own brand featured by Nike. As well as many other NBA players who have used them in games, despite the end of this deal.

This decision has surprised everyone in the NBA. Simply because Kyrie's shoe line made $11 million dollars in earnings for Nike, per year since the deal was made back in 2014. Now, as the news broken out, there are some huge stars in the line to come up with his own shoe line, for example Ja Morant.