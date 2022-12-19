It hasn't felt like LeBron James is approaching the end of his NBA career. In fact, in his 20th NBA Season he has already clinched a new record.

Despite the season may not be the expected for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has been for the team managed by Darvin Ham no to be as low as they could be. In fact, as LeBron James has entered the final phase of his career, the Lakers' front office should take a look at his situation.

Not only because he could probably cash in his player option, but for the son Bronny James, who will be on the market for the 2024 NBA Draft. In fact, as mentioned by LeBron, he would love to play alongside his son in the NBA with the team that drafts him that night in Brooklyn.

While more than half of the 2022-2023 NBA Season remains, the Lakers will try to figure something out to placed them among the best teams in the NBA Playoffs. However, its probable that the Lakers may have to make a big trade in order to secure that spot.

LeBron James with astonishing stats in his 20th NBA Season

There's a handfull of players who have played over 20 full seasons in the NBA. As one of them, LeBron James has all the pressure on him to deliver as the experienced player he is. Even so, no one expects him to lay low with his numbers in the regular season.

However, according to the specialized site StatMuse, James is pulling up 27 points per game in the 2022-2023 NBA Season. He is the player with most points per game in his 20th season so far. Despite James has only played 22 games so far, he is way ahed of the 17 points per game of Kobe Bryant, or the 12 points per game of Dirk Nowitzki.

In fact, LeBron James has averaged 30.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists in the last five matchups with the Los Angeles Lakers. As the Purple and Gold have been trying to close the gap between their losing record, and start to be a playoff-contender team.