The Miami Heat are reportedly eyeing a player LeBron James is keen to bring to the Los Angeles Lakers, one for whom he would even take a pay cut to secure.

As the NBA free agency period kicks off, the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to make any significant additions. The team led by LeBron James had been in talks to sign Klay Thompson, but Thompson ultimately joined the Dallas Mavericks.

Though LeBron remains a free agent, he’s expected to re-sign with the Lakers, especially with his son Bronny’s arrival. LeBron is even willing to reduce his salary to enable the team to use their full mid-level exception to acquire a top-tier player.

However, the Lakers face a significant challenge: ensuring the Miami Heat don’t swoop in and snatch the player they’ve been eyeing, as mutual interest and transfer rumors swirl.

Who is the player the Lakers and Miami Heat want?

Both teams are reportedly interested in Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, DeRozan and the Heat have shown mutual interest.

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Lakers had other targets in mind, according to Dave McMenamin, including center Jonas Valančiūnas, who signed with the Wizards, James Harden, who stayed with the Clippers, and Klay Thompson, who joined the Mavericks.

With these options off the table, the Lakers are now focusing on the former Spurs forward. According to Chris Haynes, there has already been contact between the Lakers and DeRozan’s agent.