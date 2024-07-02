Jannik Sinner is set to clash with Matteo Berrettini in a second-round matchup at Wimbledon 2024. Tennis fans in the USA can catch all the action live – here’s everything you need to know about when, where, and how to watch or stream this match.

Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini will face each other in a highly anticipated showdown in the second round of Wimbledon 2024. Get ready for all the key information you need, including the exact date and start time of the match, along with the best options for live streaming and viewing in the United States.

[Watch Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The stage is set for an interesting second-round clash at Wimbledon. Sinner, the world’s top-ranked player and a leading contender for the title, seeks redemption after a disappointing French Open. With a determined mindset, he started his Wimbledon campaign with a solid four-set victory over Yannick Hanfmann and aims to carry that momentum forward.

On the other side, Matteo Berrettini is ready to upset the odds and take down the tournament favorite. Fresh off a four-set triumph against Marton Fucsovics, Berrettini’s confidence is soaring as he looks to strike a major blow by toppling the world No. 1. Fans can expect a thrilling duel as these two rivals vie for supremacy on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini match be played?

The 2024 Wimbledon second-round showdown between Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini is set for this Wednesday, July 3, with the action starting at 11:45 AM (ET) estimated time.

Matteo Berretini (ITA) – IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:45 AM*

CT: 10:45 AM

MT: 9:45 AM

PT: 8:45 AM

*Estimated time

How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini in the USA

Catch the 2024 Wimbledon final showdown between Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini live on Fubo (free trial available). Don’t miss a moment of the action with additional coverage on ESPN, ABC, and Tennis Channel.